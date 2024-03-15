Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 6:48 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 6:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; author Mitch Albom.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a bank at...

31m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

1h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

27m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

7h ago

