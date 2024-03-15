How the 2019 Fridays for Futures strikes inspired a wave of Canadian climate leaders

Louis Couillard and Ashley Torres are seen with their daughter, Catalina, at the Greenpeace offices in Montreal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 4:12 am.

As they marched through the streets in 2019, Ashley Torres and Louis Couillard did not expect a protest would alter the trajectory of their lives. 

Then 23 and 22 years old, the student organizers did not expect tens of thousands of people would turn up in Montreal for the youth-led global climate strike. 

They did not expect, five years later, to be dedicating their lives to climate justice as campaigners for non-profit advocacy groups. And the pair, who met during a feverish series of organizing meetings ahead of the March 15 protest, did not expect to be raising a two-year-old daughter together.

“It became this pivotal moment in my life where it really just sort of changed the direction quite a bit and really solidified what I wanted to do with my life,” said the now 28-year-old Torres, who works with Mères Au Front, a movement of mothers organizing around climate change. 

On March 15, 2019, hundreds of thousands of young people around the world left their elementary school classrooms and university lecture halls to take part in a global climate strike inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Futures” movement. The spark lit by the strike set off months of concerted activism in Canada, culminating in Thunberg’s tour of several major cities and the massive September strikes regarded as some of the largest youth-led protests in the country’s history. 

In interviews ahead of Friday’s anniversary, organizers reflected on the strike’s legacy and its effect on their own lives. 

And as the planet warms and Canada struggles to meet its climate targets, they also spoke about their continued hope in — and the renewed urgency for — a youth-led climate movement capable of recapturing the attention garnered in 2019. 

“It’s going to have to come back, this momentum,” said Couillard, who now works as a campaigner with Greenpeace. “Maybe it’s not going to look the same. Maybe it’s going to be a different one. But … our situation needs us to come together.” 

Organizers described forging lasting bonds with other organizers, facing hateful critics and coping with the blow to the movement’s momentum dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several spoke about how the strike also charted them on a path to pursue full-time climate advocacy. 

For Alienor Rougeot, a lesson from her time as a Toronto organizer remains true five years later. It’s a lesson that she says was instinctive for many Quebec organizers, who took cues from the massive 2012 student strikes against tuition increases, but became increasingly apparent to people in other parts of the country. 

“I think the rest of Canada’s students don’t necessarily realize that being together every day, many hours a day with peers is a huge potential for organizing,” said Rougeot, who in 2019 was an economics and public policy undergraduate student at the University of Toronto.

Rougeot, now 25 and working as a program manager for Environmental Defence, says she’s regularly in touch with student activists who wonder what will be the climate movement’s “next big thing.” She takes inspiration from a group known as Change Course, which targets Canadian banks and fossil fuel financing. 

“They’re more specific in a way, more targeted, more strategic. So, that’s how I’m seeing it re-emerge,” she said. 

Part of the appeal of the student strikes in early 2019, as well as its weakness, was the simplicity of the message and demands, some organizers said. While calls for “climate action” and to stop global warming could rally large numbers, the vagueness of the message meant it could be co-opted by people with varying agendas, said Rougeot. 

The March 15 strike gave way to other large-scale protests over the ensuing months. In its wake, a network of student activists came together to form Climate Strike Canada to help co-ordinate and strategize between cities. 

The connections formed between activists at that time, said Payton Mitchell, one of the network’s founding members, will serve as one of the movement’s lasting legacies. 

“The people who are called to this type of leadership, they were able to connect through the strikes and get experience working together and understanding each other,” said Mitchell, who lives in southwestern Ontario and works for Iron and Earth, a green economy non-profit founded by fossil fuel workers. 

“These are steps that won’t need to be taken when we’re in our 30s, 40s, 50s … and we’re really needing to organize in a much more urgent way and a less like, idealistic way,” she said in an interview from Kentucky, where she was visiting a friend made during the 2019 strikes. 

Kieran Anand, who helped organize protests that summer in Calgary as a 17-year-old high school student, said the experience steered her away from committed activism and toward other avenues for advancing the movement.

“The activist space is like very important work, absolutely, but I found it so personally draining,” said Anand, who now studies business at the University of British Columbia. 

She also described the tensions of organizing in Calgary. She was critical of those who overlooked Alberta’s economic dependence on the oil industry when talking climate solutions. But her outspoken activism in the heart of Canada’s oil country also exposed her to a wave of hostility. 

“I was just 17 and then you’re getting hate from grown men on the internet,” she said. “That was something I had never experienced before. People, not knowing you, just ragging on teenage girls for expressing what they want to see (in) the world.” 

Several organizers spoke about how the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow to the movement as it was building toward an April 2020 strike. Torres, the Montreal organizer, also acknowledged how it forced her to reconsider the frenzied pace of her activism. 

“This is not a sprint but a marathon,” she said.  

Torres described how when she first started organizing, she did not understand why some of her peers were preoccupied with the future, rather than the climate change impacts already being felt. 

But her perspective started to shift when she and her partner Couillard decided to have a child. With the birth of their daughter Catalina in 2021, the future had a new face. 

“Bringing life into this world is what we’re fighting for as well,” she said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024. 

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press


Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

6h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

11h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

9h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

11h ago

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

10h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

11h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

17h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

17h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it's reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
