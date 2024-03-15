Japanese table tennis star reaches an agreement with ex as parliament considers a joint custody bill

Former Japanese table tennis player and Olympic medallist Ai Fukuhara is guided to the venue to make a brief statement during a news conference about a child-custody agreement she forged with ex-husband Chiang Hung-chieh of Taiwan at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) Friday, March 15, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 9:43 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 9:56 am.

TOKYO (AP) — A once-beloved Japanese table tennis star said Friday she has reached a settlement with her ex-husband, a Taiwanese star in the sport, ending a high-profile battle over custody of their 4-year-old son.

The move comes at a time when Japan’s parliament is discussing legislation to introduce a dual custody system following similar high-profile custody cases brought by foreign husbands against Japanese women.

“From now on, I will cooperate with Mr. Chiang in raising our children,” Ai Fukuhara said at a news conference announcing that she and former husband Chiang Hung-chieh had reached an agreement on their son’s custody.

She bowed deeply and left without taking any questions, leaving her two lawyers to do so on her behalf, along with their counterparts representing Chiang.

Fukuhara has handed over their son to Chiang to live in Taiwan, where their daughter already is based, the lawyers said. The former couple have reached an agreement on joint custody and have worked out details for their son to spend time with his mother, Chiang’s Japanese lawyer Aiko Ohbuchi said. The lawyers declined to give further details.

The couple were divorced under Taiwanese law in July 2021 ending their five-year marriage. They agreed to share custody of their two children who had been living with Chiang. Fukuhara returned to Japan with the boy to spend the summer in 2022, but cut off contact with Chiang, refusing to bring the son back to Taiwan and triggering their custody battle.

Chiang, in a statement read by his lawyers, thanked the Japanese court for fair judgement and support by the people.

The settlement comes just as Japan’s Cabinet submitted a bill allowing joint custody for parliamentary approval. The move, however, has sparked opposition from women’s and other rights groups, saying the dual custody system would put victims of domestic violence by their partners at risk.

Unlike many other countries, Japan doesn’t currently allow legal dual custody of children for their divorced parents. Only one parent can take the children, though the other parent can gain visitation rights. In some cases, the parent with custody cuts off contact with the other one and in some others those without physical custody stop required child support payments.

Chiang, after winning a Taiwanese court decision, also obtained a Japanese court order for Fukuhara last July to immediately return the child to him. But Fukuhara took the boy to China, apparently to escape Japanese jurisdiction and avoid being compelled to hand over the child. Chiang’s subsequent filing of a criminal complaint accusing Fukuhara of child abduction eventually led to their settlement in December.

Ohbuchi, Chiang’s lawyer, said she was uncertain how the case could be resolved in Japan, where the concept of joint custody is not widely or appropriately understood.

She said the Japanese courts made a very appropriate and fair decision that is compatible with the Taiwanese decision and that the joint custody arrangement was possible even under Japan’s existing system.

The problem stems from Fukuhara’s refusal to bring the child back to the primary parent after the court-ordered visitation period ended, said Fukuhara’s lawyer Nao Sakai. “Prolonging the dispute was not desirable for the boy and it was good we could work out the settlement.”

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

2h ago

Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation

Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional. Bill...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day across the city
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day across the city

Pubs across Toronto will be opening their doors on Sunday to St. Patrick's Day revellers, but for those who would like to keep it more low-key, there are still events to attend across the city during the...

2h ago

Restaurant damaged due to 'suspicious' fire in Humber Bay Shores
Restaurant damaged due to 'suspicious' fire in Humber Bay Shores

A restaurant in the Humber Bay Shores area has been damaged due to a fire that is being looked at as suspicious on Thursday night. Emergency services responded to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West...

4h ago

Top Stories

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

2h ago

Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation

Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional. Bill...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day across the city
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day across the city

Pubs across Toronto will be opening their doors on Sunday to St. Patrick's Day revellers, but for those who would like to keep it more low-key, there are still events to attend across the city during the...

2h ago

Restaurant damaged due to 'suspicious' fire in Humber Bay Shores
Restaurant damaged due to 'suspicious' fire in Humber Bay Shores

A restaurant in the Humber Bay Shores area has been damaged due to a fire that is being looked at as suspicious on Thursday night. Emergency services responded to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

15h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

15h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

22h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

22h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos