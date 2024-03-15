K-Fresh brand Enoki mushrooms recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Enoki mushrooms
The inspection agency says they may have also been sold in other provinces and territories and the recall could expand after further investigation. Photo: Unsplash.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 2:37 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling K-Fresh brand Enoki mushrooms due to possible Listeria contamination. 

The affected mushrooms were sold in 200-gram packages in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. 

The inspection agency says they may have also been sold in other provinces and territories and the recall could expand after further investigation. 

It began investigating after a consumer complaint, although no illnesses have been reported. 

Food contaminated with Listeria bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick. 

The food inspection agency says anyone with the affected mushrooms should throw them out or return them to where they bought them. 

The UPC code on the mushroom packages is 4 892742 010234.

Another code — SN: 240102 — is also printed on the packages. 

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by Listeria bacteria, include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. 

Anyone who thinks they became sick from eating the mushrooms should contact their health-care provider. 

Pregnant women, people who are elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at particular risk for serious health consequences from listeriosis. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

2h ago

Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child
Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child

Toronto police are searching for a missing seven-year-old child and their mother last seen in Scarborough on Thursday. Police say 42-year-old Semone and her child, Blue, were spotted in the area of...

1h ago

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

1h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

4h ago

