Mississauga massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Peel police
Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 15, 2024 4:57 pm.

A registered male massage therapist from Mississauga has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers said a 22-year-old woman was receiving a massage on Feb. 9, 2024, at a clinic in the Erin Mills Parkway and The Collegeway area when she was sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged 38-year-old Jun Chang of Mississauga with sexual assault. The accused is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect
Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect

Two people are in custody and police are currently negotiating with a third in an armed standoff in Burlington. Police in Halton Region have asked residents in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line to...

DEVELOPING

3m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

27m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

5h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

7h ago

Top Stories

Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect
Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect

Two people are in custody and police are currently negotiating with a third in an armed standoff in Burlington. Police in Halton Region have asked residents in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line to...

DEVELOPING

3m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

27m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

5h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

4h ago

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

22h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

23h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

More Videos