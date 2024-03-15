Mississauga massage therapist charged with sexual assault

A registered male massage therapist from Mississauga has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers said a 22-year-old woman was receiving a massage on Feb. 9, 2024, at a clinic in the Erin Mills Parkway and The Collegeway area when she was sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged 38-year-old Jun Chang of Mississauga with sexual assault. The accused is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.