‘No’: Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a bilateral meeting with Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal, Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 11:07 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 11:12 am.

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec’s request for full powers over immigration to the province.

Trudeau made the comments today following a meeting in Montreal with Premier François Legault, adding that Quebec already has more control over newcomers than any other province or territory.

The prime minister’s statement is a direct rebuke to Legault, who on Thursday said he would ask Trudeau for full powers over immigration during today’s meeting.

Quebec already controls the number of economic immigrants to the province, but shares responsibility with Ottawa over refugees and newcomers who arrive through the family reunification stream.

Legault has said that Quebec needs complete authority over all immigration streams and that the province doesn’t have enough teachers, nurses and homes to accept more newcomers than it already does.

Trudeau says, however, that Ottawa has taken action to reduce asylum-seeker claims and review the international student program, and is willing to work with the province to limit temporary workers where needed.

Legault, who will address media later this morning, said Thursday he would “evaluate his options” if the prime minister refuses his demand. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

3h ago

Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation

Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional. Bill...

3h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

1h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held this weekend
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held this weekend

The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith service...

24m ago

Top Stories

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

3h ago

Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario has to pay public sector workers $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation

Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional. Bill...

3h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

1h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held this weekend
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held this weekend

The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith service...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

16h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

17h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

23h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos