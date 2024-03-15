‘No’: Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec’s request for full powers over immigration to the province.

Trudeau made the comments today following a meeting in Montreal with Premier François Legault, adding that Quebec already has more control over newcomers than any other province or territory.

The prime minister’s statement is a direct rebuke to Legault, who on Thursday said he would ask Trudeau for full powers over immigration during today’s meeting.

Quebec already controls the number of economic immigrants to the province, but shares responsibility with Ottawa over refugees and newcomers who arrive through the family reunification stream.

Legault has said that Quebec needs complete authority over all immigration streams and that the province doesn’t have enough teachers, nurses and homes to accept more newcomers than it already does.

Trudeau says, however, that Ottawa has taken action to reduce asylum-seeker claims and review the international student program, and is willing to work with the province to limit temporary workers where needed.

Legault, who will address media later this morning, said Thursday he would “evaluate his options” if the prime minister refuses his demand.

