Oceans apart, William and Harry both salute Princess Diana’s legacy at an awards ceremony

Britain's Prince William presents an award to Christina Williams from Jamaica, during the Diana Legacy Award, at the Science Museum in London, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) News Group Newspapers Ltd

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 4:38 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 4:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry both took part in an awards ceremony in honor of their late mother Princess Diana — but the estranged brothers were many miles apart at the time.

William gave a speech at the Diana Legacy Award, which recognizes young people around the world who are working to improve their communities. California-based Harry addressed the event Thursday by video link, after his brother had left the ceremony at London’s Science Museum.

William said many of the recipients “have overcome adversity and prejudice, but they are driven by courage, compassion and commitment — qualities shared by my mother.”

Mentioning his wife Kate — who has not appeared at any public engagements since undergoing abdominal surgery in January — William said Diana’s legacy “is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work.”

Harry spoke to the audience via a live video call. He thanked organizers and winners “for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy.”

“I really appreciate that,” Harry said.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when William was 15 and Harry was 12.

The brothers have fallen out since Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

Harry has alleged that the British media treated him and Meghan as villains compared with virtuous William and Kate, and accused palace officials of lying to protect his elder brother.

William, who is heir to the throne, has kept silent in public about the rift.

Last month Harry flew to London to visit his father King Charles III after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. He did not meet William during the 24-hour flying visit.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

6h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

11h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

9h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

6h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

11h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

9h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

10h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

11h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

17h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

17h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos