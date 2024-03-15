Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held this weekend

Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on March 7, 2024
Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 11:19 am.

The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa’s mayor has called one of the city’s most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend. 

The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith service will be held at a convention centre Sunday and that the funeral will be open to the public. 

The city has been grieving the deaths of six Sri Lankan nationals found dead inside a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven last week. 

The victims include 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children, who range in age from two months to seven years old, as well as a family friend.

Her husband and the children’s father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands and face.

Funeral organizers say he has requested privacy to mourn the loss of his family, but is thankful for the outpouring of support.

A 19-year-old Sri Lankan man has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the case.

Police say Febrio De-Zoysa was an international student who had been living with the family at the time of their deaths. 

De-Zoysa’s lawyer, Ewan Lyttle, told reporters after a brief court appearance Thursday that he is being held in protective custody and the young man’s family is “obviously very upset” about the allegations.

