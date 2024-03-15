Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday.

Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West area just before 4:00 p.m.

The victim was located less than a kilometre away near Weston Road and Sidney Belsey Crescent. He’s been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed his exact age.

No suspect description is currently available.

Lippincott Street has been closed from Weston Road as police investigate.