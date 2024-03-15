Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Posted March 15, 2024 4:45 pm.
Last Updated March 15, 2024 5:20 pm.
A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday.
Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West area just before 4:00 p.m.
The victim was located less than a kilometre away near Weston Road and Sidney Belsey Crescent. He’s been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not revealed his exact age.
No suspect description is currently available.
Lippincott Street has been closed from Weston Road as police investigate.