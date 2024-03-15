Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.

The health authority says employees heard noises outside the Ste-Croix hospital early Tuesday morning and discovered the woman and her newborn.

Spokeswoman Kellie Forand says the main hospital doors are locked at night and access to emergency services is through another door in a different part of the building.

The health authority says a security guard, who was working for a private agency, has been removed from their job for failing to help the woman.

The hospital says it will also improve signage at its doors so people know where to go, and has reminded employees of the importance of explaining to future parents how to access the facilities.

Forand says the health authority has met with the family and are supporting them, but won’t give any updates on their health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press