Russell Wilson, founding member of Hamilton band Junkhouse, dies at 62

Junkhouse members Tom Wilson, left to right, Russell Wilson, Dan Achen and Ray Farrugia are shown in this undated handout photo. Former Junkhouse bassist Russell Wilson has died, confirms his bandmate Tom Wilson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 4:08 pm.

Russell Wilson, co-founder and one-time bassist of Canadian rock act Junkhouse, has died at age 62.

A statement from Tom Wilson, who is not related to Russell, confirmed his former bandmate died earlier this week. A cause of death was not provided.

Junkhouse formed in 1989 with both Wilsons, Ray Farrugia and Dan Achen.

They broke through with the track “Out of My Head” from their 1993 album “Strays.”

Russell Wilson left the band in the mid-1990s following their second album, but Junkhouse went on to release a third and final record which included “Shine,” one of their biggest hits.

Tom Wilson remembered his late bandmate as someone guided by his instincts, a live wire on the stage, and at times sensitive.

“We ran around (the) globe together in (our) band, taking on stages from Belgium to Brantford,” he wrote.

“We played in castles and in bar rooms and hockey arenas, living on a very long road, and we had the best time of our lives.”

Junkhouse has continued to tour on and off, though guitarist Achen died on March 15, 2010.

Last year, Russell Wilson rejoined the band for reunion concerts in Toronto and Hamilton.

Tom Wilson said the band still intends to perform two upcoming shows as a tribute, with further dates in the works. Junkhouse will play the Blues Holler Picnic in Uxbridge, Ont. on June 22 and Crewfest in Brantford, Ont. on July 19.

