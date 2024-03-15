Serbian prosecutors charge 10 for stealing 43,000 state decorations of honor

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 11:43 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 11:57 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Ten people are facing charges in Serbia for stealing as many as 43,000 state decorations of honor from a government building, prosecutors said on Friday.

The suspects colluded to carry out a “grave theft of state property” from the awards office, which is located in a Communist-era administration headquarters in a new part of Belgrade, said a statement from the public prosecutor’s office.

The sprawling building hosts dozens of offices, including those of the Interior Ministry, and often also serves as the venue for meetings during visits of foreign state officials.

The prosecutors said that eight people have been detained and two remain at large. They gave no other details.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

1h ago

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

0m ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

2h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

OTTAWA — The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith...

45m ago

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

1h ago

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

0m ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

2h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

OTTAWA — The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

18h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

19h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos