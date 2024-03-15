S&P/TSX composite pushed up by base metals, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Base metals pushed Canada’s main stock index up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.54 points at 21,870.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.67 points at 38,854.99. The S&P 500 index was down 19.25 points at 5,131.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 119.56 points at 16,008.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents US compared with 74.01 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down 22 cents at US$81.04 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was unchanged at US$2,167 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press