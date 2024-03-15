Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

Police are trying to identify this man after an incident at a Vaughan LCBO store. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 15, 2024 12:01 pm.

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday.

It happened at around 8 p.m. at an LCBO in the Dufferin and Major Mackenzie Drive West area.

Investigators say two loss prevention officers were attempting to arrest the suspect for shoplifting when he resisted and assaulted one of the officers.

“The suspect managed to break free from the officers and pulled a knife, which he then pointed in their direction before running to an awaiting vehicle with an unidentified driver,” a police release states.

The loss prevention officers were not injured.

The suspect is described as Black, 25 to 30 years old and five foot eight with a medium build. He had short black and red hair and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, light blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

The vehicle he fled in is a white four-door sedan with a black spoiler on the trunk with the word “Security” on it.

