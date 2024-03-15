Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 18, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,566,660 52,321 $144.62 2 U2 $5,613,633 15,933 $352.31 3 Paul McCartney $4,509,459 48,727 $92.54 4 SEVENTEEN $3,966,488 31,092 $127.57 5 Eagles $3,389,357 12,558 $269.88 6 Luis Miguel $3,062,219 24,520 $124.89 7 Madonna $2,898,537 13,651 $212.33 8 Travis Scott $2,151,483 15,653 $137.45 9 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,030 $194.48 10 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,011,060 11,737 $171.34 11 Depeche Mode $1,871,155 14,247 $131.34 12 Tool $1,481,013 11,904 $124.40 13 Marc Anthony $992,975 8,153 $121.79 14 André Rieu $984,023 9,995 $98.45 15 The 1975 $960,102 11,977 $80.16 16 Illenium $922,382 9,763 $94.47 17 Cody Johnson $759,937 11,838 $64.19 18 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $734,532 9,613 $76.41 19 Pentatonix $696,865 9,434 $73.86 20 Nate Bargatze $632,273 8,304 $76.14

The Associated Press