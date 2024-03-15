Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

March 15, 2024

Last Updated March 15, 2024 4:12 pm.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 18, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,566,660 52,321 $144.62
2 U2 $5,613,633 15,933 $352.31
3 Paul McCartney $4,509,459 48,727 $92.54
4 SEVENTEEN $3,966,488 31,092 $127.57
5 Eagles $3,389,357 12,558 $269.88
6 Luis Miguel $3,062,219 24,520 $124.89
7 Madonna $2,898,537 13,651 $212.33
8 Travis Scott $2,151,483 15,653 $137.45
9 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,030 $194.48
10 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,011,060 11,737 $171.34
11 Depeche Mode $1,871,155 14,247 $131.34
12 Tool $1,481,013 11,904 $124.40
13 Marc Anthony $992,975 8,153 $121.79
14 André Rieu $984,023 9,995 $98.45
15 The 1975 $960,102 11,977 $80.16
16 Illenium $922,382 9,763 $94.47
17 Cody Johnson $759,937 11,838 $64.19
18 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $734,532 9,613 $76.41
19 Pentatonix $696,865 9,434 $73.86
20 Nate Bargatze $632,273 8,304 $76.14

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

4h ago

Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child
Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child

Toronto police are searching for a missing seven-year-old child and their mother last seen in Scarborough on Thursday. Police say 42-year-old Semone and her child, Blue, were spotted in the area of...

2h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

5h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith service...

2h ago

