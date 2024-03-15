Trudeau accuses N.L. premier of ‘bowing to political pressure’ in carbon tax spat

N.L. Premier Andrew Furey takes questions from reporters as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on, in Clarenville N.L. on March 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 12:12 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The chummy Liberal leaders of Canada and of Newfoundland and Labrador are sparring over the federal government’s carbon pricing regime.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters today he believes Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is “continuing to bow to political pressure” in his opposition to an anticipated increase next month to carbon costs.

His comments come after Furey publicized a letter he wrote to Trudeau on Monday asking the prime minister to halt the increase on carbon pricing set for April 1, as people in the province struggle with the cost of living.

Furey has spoken out about carbon pricing in the past, joining his fellow Atlantic premiers in calls to exempt home heating from the pricing regime, and to extend the deadline for provinces to submit their own plans.

Nonetheless, the province’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives have tried to link Furey to the so-called carbon tax, tweeting Wednesday that they stood with the federal Conservatives in “calling on the Trudeau and Furey Liberals” to “spike the hike.”

Trudeau says conversations about carbon pricing are too often dominated by its cost, rather than the rebates it generates for the majority of Canadian households.

“I think Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador, and right across the country, expect their governments to do the right thing,” Trudeau said. “And the right thing, right now, is not just fighting climate change and spurring innovation for the future. It’s about being there to support Canadians during this affordability crisis.”

Trudeau says about 80 per cent of households receive more from the rebate than they pay in carbon pricing.

Furey, the country’s only Liberal provincial premier, has long touted his close relationship with Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

1h ago

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

5h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

2h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

OTTAWA — The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith...

42m ago

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

1h ago

Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire
Victims identified after human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire

The remains of three people that were found inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on March 7 have been identified. Peel police's homicide unit took over the investigation of the fire,...

5h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

2h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

OTTAWA — The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

18h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

18h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos