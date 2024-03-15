What you need to know about measles as cases rise, along with misinformation worries

The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling. A measles vaccination is in Mount Vernon, Ohio in a May, 2019 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Vernon

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 4:12 am.

Public health officials are encouraging parents to ensure their children get routine childhood vaccines as measles continues to spread around the world. Here are some facts about one of the most contagious but preventable diseases.

WHY IS VACCINATION BEING URGED IF CANADA DECLARED MEASLES ELIMINATED IN 1998?

Measles is making a comeback globally due to declining rates of routine childhood vaccinations, some due to missed appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, myths and misinformation that sometimes involve alternative practices are contributing to vaccine hesitancy. Travel to and from countries with low vaccination rates has led to an uptick in cases in Canada among those who are under-vaccinated or unvaccinated. But some cases have not been linked to travel, suggesting community spread.

HOW CONTAGIOUS IS MEASLES?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that in a group of 100 people who have never had a measles infection, 95 need to be vaccinated to prevent the disease from spreading. It’s possible to be infected from contaminated air up to two hours after an infected person has left a room so vaccination rates must be high to prevent outbreaks. A travel health notice for measles is currently in place for all countries. It says anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of being infected when travelling abroad.

WHEN SHOULD THE MEASLES VACCINE BE GIVEN?

Children are given the initial dose around their first birthday and the second dose before or soon after they start school. It’s available as the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine or the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (smallpox) vaccine, for the second dose. While the efficacy of a single dose is estimated to be 85 to 95 per cent, it’s almost 100 per cent with the second dose.

Infants as young as six months can be vaccinated if they are travelling to regions where measles is a concern. The Public Health Agency of Canada says in that case, the routine two-dose series must be restarted on or after the child’s first birthday so that a total of three doses is given.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS AND COMPLICATIONS OF MEASLES?

Initial symptoms such as a fever, cough and runny nose can be similar to a cold or flu. However, some distinct features include small, white spots inside the mouth and throat as well as red, watery eyes. A red rash develops on the face and spreads down the body. 

Severe complications include pneumonia and encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. Pregnant people could experience miscarriage, premature labour and have infants with low birth weight.

SHOULD ADULTS GET VACCINATED?

The Public Health Agency of Canada has said people who are unsure if they’ve received two doses of the vaccine should talk to a health-care provider about getting a booster shot — especially before travelling.

People born in 1970 or later should ensure that they have received two doses. Those born before 1970 are generally assumed to have acquired immunity to measles from an infection. They should ensure they have received one dose of the vaccine before travelling.

Officials and health experts have said there is no harm in getting another dose of the MMR vaccine, even if it turns out that an individual was previously vaccinated. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

6h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

11h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

9h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

6h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

11h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

9h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

10h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

11h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

17h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

17h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos