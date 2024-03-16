2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood.

Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects were seen slashing tires and spray painting vehicles in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police have released surveillance footage showing two suspects walking in what appears to be an alleyway just after 5 a.m. on March 16. They’re asking anyone else who may have footage or information to contact them.