2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Surveillance video shows two suspects wanted in after a number of vehicles were vandalized in Corso Italia.
Surveillance video shows two suspects wanted in after a number of vehicles were vandalized in Corso Italia. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 16, 2024 8:09 pm.

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood.

Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects were seen slashing tires and spray painting vehicles in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police have released surveillance footage showing two suspects walking in what appears to be an alleyway just after 5 a.m. on March 16. They’re asking anyone else who may have footage or information to contact them.

Surveillance photos of two suspects wanted after a number of vehicles were vandalized between March 11 and March 16. TPS/HO
Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

30m ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

1h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

3h ago

Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown
Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown

It's time to paint the city green, at least for a few hours, as the annual Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Sunday afternoon. The parade begins at the corner of St. George and Bloor around...

3h ago

