7 soldiers killed in a suicide truck bombing and shootout in northwest Pakistan

By Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 6:43 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 6:56 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden truck into a sprawling military post in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, the military and security officials said. At least seven soldiers were killed in the bombing and ensuing shootout.

Troops responding to the attack in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, killed six more attackers, some of whom were wearing suicide vests, the military said.

A newly formed militant group, Jaish-e-Fursan-e-Muhammad, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The military said a portion of a military post collapsed. It said five soldiers died in the truck bombing and two officers in the shootout that followed.

A clearance operation is still underway in the area, it said, adding that the “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to the troops who were “martyred” in the attack.

North Waziristan long served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups until the army claimed a few years back that it had cleared the region of insurgents.

Occasional attacks have continued, however, raising concerns that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping in the area. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout.

Since then the Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks on security forces, especially in the northwest.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto
One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto

Toronto police made an arrest on Friday as a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside a downtown hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a Liberal party fundraiser.  Protest...

10h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

12h ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

9h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

12h ago

Top Stories

One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto
One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto

Toronto police made an arrest on Friday as a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside a downtown hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a Liberal party fundraiser.  Protest...

10h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

12h ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

9h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

12h ago

2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports

13h ago

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

18h ago

2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

18h ago

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

18h ago

More Videos