A fourth Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer has resigned amid probe of unit

By The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 6:48 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 6:56 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fourth officer has resigned during an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by officers assigned to a unit charged with stopping impaired drivers, the police department in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said.

Investigators had been trying to schedule an interview with Nelson Ortiz, but he resigned on Thursday, the department said in a news release.

Ortiz joined the department in January 2016 was assigned to the DWI unit from 2018 to 2021.

The police department launched the probe into officers who were currently or previously working for the unit. The FBI is also investigating.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The three officers who resigned previously were Justin Hunt, Honorio Alba and Harvey Johnson.

According to documents obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, the federal probe began after a stop by an officer in August in which he allegedly told the driver to contact a specific attorney to ensure that a case would not be filed.

The investigation has partly focused on DWI criminal cases filed by specific officers that were eventually dismissed, the Journal reported. More than 150 cases alleging that motorists drove while intoxicated have been dismissed as part of the probe.

Three Albuquerque police officers combined filed 136 of the 152 DWI cases, and at least 107 of those were filed last year, which was 10% of such cases for the department that year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

51m ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

2h ago

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

4h ago

Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown
Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown

It's time to paint the city green, at least for a few hours, as the annual Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Sunday afternoon. The parade begins at the corner of St. George and Bloor around...

2h ago

Top Stories

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

51m ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

2h ago

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

4h ago

Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown
Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown

It's time to paint the city green, at least for a few hours, as the annual Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Sunday afternoon. The parade begins at the corner of St. George and Bloor around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

More Videos