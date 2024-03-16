A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 10:25 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 10:26 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels saw an explosive detonate near a ship early Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, potentially marking their latest assault on shipping through the crucial waterway leading to the Red Sea.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the vessel’s crew saw the blast as it passed off the coast of Aden, the port city in southern Yemen home to the country’s exiled government.

“No damage to the vessel has been reported and the crew are reported safe,” UKMTO said.

The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks in the same area, disrupting energy and cargo shipments through the Gulf of Aden.

The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though it typically takes the Houthis several hours before acknowledging their assaults.

Separately, the U.S. military’s Central Command said it carried out a series of strikes targeting the Houthis. It said it destroyed five drone boats and one drone before takeoff from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen on Saturday. It was an unusually high number of drone boats to be destroyed.

Separately, the U.S. military shot down one Houthi drone over the Red Sea, while another was “presumed to have crashed.”

“There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity,” Central Command said.

The Houthis have attacked ships since November, saying they want to force Israel to end its offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas.

The ships targeted by the Houthis, however, largely have had little or no connection to Israel, the U.S. or other nations involved in the war. The rebels have also fired missiles toward Israel, though they have largely fallen short or been intercepted.

The assaults on shipping have raised the profile of the Houthis, who are members of Islam’s minority Shiite Zaydi sect, which ruled Yemen for 1,000 years until 1962.

A report Thursday claimed the Houthis now have a hypersonic missile, potentially increasing that cachet and putting more pressure on Israel after a cease-fire deal failed to take hold in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hypersonic missiles would pose a more serious threat to American and allied warships in the region.

Earlier in March, a Houthi missile struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, killing three of its crew members and forcing survivors to abandon the vessel. It marked the first fatal attack by the Houthis on shipping.

Other recent Houthi actions include an attack last month on a cargo ship carrying fertilizer that later sank after drifting for several days.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

2h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

2h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

5h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

2h ago

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

2h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

2h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

5h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

More Videos