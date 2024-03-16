Alberta’s police watchdog called in after deadly ending to 30-hour armed standoff

One man is dead after a 30-hour armed standoff with police at an east-end home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows.

Police say the man had barricaded himself in the house Thursday afternoon, during the execution of a search warrant, related to an ongoing firearms investigation.

They say that throughout the encounter, the individual fired more than 100 rounds of ammunition at responding officers, but no one, police or bystander, was hit.

Despite hours of negotiations, investigators say that around 8:30 p.m. last night (Friday) the situation escalated.

They say the city’s Tactical Unit officers, along with members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, engaged and discharged their service weapons. One man was declared deceased at the scene. No other information has been released.

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16,

2024.

The Canadian Press