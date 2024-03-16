Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas expected to restart

In this photo provided by the Israeli Army, humanitarian aid transported from a ship from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, led by the United Arab Emirates, arrives in the Gaza Strip’s maritime space, Friday, March 15, 2024. The Israeli military says a ship has delivered 200 tons of food, water and humanitarian supplies to Gaza, inaugurating a sea route from Cyprus.  The sea route is intended to bring more assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the enclave five months into the war between Israel and Hamas. (Israeli Army via AP)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 7:12 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

The talks would mark the first time both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders joined the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. International mediators had hoped to secure a six-week truce before Ramadan started earlier this week, but Hamas refused any deal that wouldn’t lead to a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, a demand Israel rejected.

In recent days, however, both sides have made moves aimed at getting the talks, which never fully broke off, back on track.

Hamas gave mediators a new proposal for a three-stage plan that would end the fighting, according to two Egyptian officials, one who is involved in the talks and a second who was briefed on them. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal the contents of the sensitive discussions.

The first stage would be a six-week cease-fire that would include the release of 35 hostages — women, those who are ill and older people — being held by militants in Gaza in exchange for 350 Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel.

Hamas would also release at least five female soldiers in exchange for 50 prisoners, including some serving long sentences on terror charges, for each soldier. Israeli forces would withdraw from two main roads in Gaza, let displaced Palestinians return to north Gaza, which has been devastated by the fighting, and allow the free flow of aid to the area, the officials said.

Nearly one in three children under 2 years old in the isolated north are suffering acute malnutrition, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF reported Friday.

In the second phase, the two sides would declare a permanent cease-fire and Hamas would free the remaining Israeli soldiers held hostage in exchange for more prisoners, the officials said.

In the third phase, Hamas would hand over the bodies it’s holding in exchange for Israel lifting the blockade of Gaza and allowing reconstruction to start, the officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal “unrealistic.” However, he agreed to send Israeli negotiators to Qatar for more talks.

Those talks were expected to resume Sunday afternoon, though they could get pushed to Monday, the Egyptian officials said.

Netanyahu’s government has rejected calls for a permanent cease-fire, insisting it must first fulfill its stated goal of “annihilating Hamas.” Netanyahu’s office also said Friday he approved military plans to attack Rafah, the southernmost town in Gaza where some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The United States and other countries have warned such an operation could be disastrous, but Israel says it plans to push ahead to destroy Hamas battalions stationed there.

Many Palestinians fled to Rafah when Israel began attacking Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and left another 250 hostage in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office said the Rafah operation would involve the evacuation of the civilian population, but did not give details or a timetable. The military said Wednesday it planned to direct civilians to “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday: “We have to see a clear and implementable plan” to safeguard innocent people in Rafah from an Israeli incursion.

“We have not seen such a plan,” he said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that at least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Israel’s offensive has driven most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes. A quarter of Gaza’s population is starving, according to the United Nations.

___

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Jack Jeffery in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto
One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto

Toronto police made an arrest on Friday as a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside a downtown hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a Liberal party fundraiser.  Protest...

10h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

12h ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

9h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

12h ago

Top Stories

One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto
One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto

Toronto police made an arrest on Friday as a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside a downtown hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a Liberal party fundraiser.  Protest...

10h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

12h ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

9h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

12h ago

2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports

13h ago

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

18h ago

2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

18h ago

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

18h ago

More Videos