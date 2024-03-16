David Breashears, mountaineer and filmmaker who co-produced Mount Everest documentary, dies at 68

This photo provided by Arcturus Motion Pictures, Inc., shows Mountaineer, filmmaker and author David Breashears while filming the IMAX documentary “Everest” that premiered in 1998. Breashears, 68, died on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at his home in Marblehead, Mass. (Arcturus Motion Pictures, Inc. via AP)

Posted March 16, 2024 11:11 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 11:56 am.

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (AP) — David Breashears, a mountaineer, author and filmmaker who co-directed and co-produced a 1998 IMAX documentary about climbing Mount Everest, has died, his business manager confirmed Saturday. He was 68.

Breashears was found unresponsive at his home in Marblehead, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Ellen Golbranson said. She said he died of natural causes but “the exact cause of death remains unknown at this time.”

Breashears summited Mount Everest five times, including with the IMAX camera in 1996, his family said.

“He combined his passion for climbing and photography to become one of the world’s most admired adventure filmmakers,” the family said in a written statement.

In 2007, Breashears founded GlacierWorks, which describes itself on Facebook as a nonprofit organization that “highlights changes to Himalayan glaciers through art, science, and adventure.”

“With GlacierWorks, he used his climbing and photography experience to create unique records revealing the dramatic effects of climate change on the historic mountain range,” his family said.

In 1983, Breashears transmitted the first live television pictures from the summit of Everest, according to his website, which also says that in 1985 he became the first U.S. citizen to reach the summit twice.

Breashears and his team were filming the Everest documentary when the May 10, 1996, blizzard struck the mountain, killing eight climbers. He and his team stopped filming to help the climbers.

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection with recent voyeurism acts, after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University...

6m ago

One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto
One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto

Toronto police made an arrest on Friday as a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside a downtown hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a Liberal party fundraiser.  Protest...

14h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

16h ago

