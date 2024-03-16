Former Tesla worker settles discrimination case, ending appeals over lowered $3.2 million verdict

By The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 2:44 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 2:56 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla and a Black man who worked at the company’s California factory have settled a long-running discrimination case that drew attention to the electric vehicle maker’s treatment of minorities.

Owen Diaz, who was awarded nearly $3.2 million by a federal jury last April, reached a “final, binding settlement agreement that fully resolves all claims,” according to a document filed Friday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

The document, which gave no details of the agreement, said both parties agree that the matter has been resolved and the case against the company run by Elon Musk can be dismissed.

Messages were left Saturday seeking details from Tesla lawyers and from Lawrence Organ, Diaz’s attorney.

The April verdict was the second one reached in Diaz’s case seeking to hold Tesla liable for allowing him to be subjected to racial epithets and other abuses during his brief tenure at the Fremont, California, factory run by the pioneering automaker.

But the eight-person jury in the latest trial, which lasted five days, arrived at a dramatically lower damages number than the $137 million Diaz won in his first trial in 2021. U.S. District Judge William Orrick reduced that award to $15 million, prompting Diaz and his lawyers to seek a new trial rather than accept the lower amount.

In November, Organ filed a notice that Diaz would appeal the $3.2 million verdict, and Tesla filed a notice of cross-appeal.

The case, which dates back to 2017, centers on allegations that Tesla didn’t take action to stop a racist culture at the factory located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. Diaz alleged he was called the “n-word” more than 30 times, shown racist cartoons and told to “go back to Africa” during his roughly nine-month tenure at Tesla that ended in 2016.

The same Tesla plant is in the crosshairs of a racial discrimination case brought by California regulators. Tesla has adamantly denied the allegations made in state court and lashed back by accusing regulators of abusing their authority. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a similar complaint in September.

Musk, Tesla’s CEO and largest shareholder, moved the company’s headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, in 2021, partly because of tensions with various California agencies over practices at the Fremont factory.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

10m ago

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a...

4h ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police's Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don...

2h ago

Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection with recent voyeurism acts, after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

10m ago

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a...

4h ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police's Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don...

2h ago

Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection with recent voyeurism acts, after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

19h ago

2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports

21h ago

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

More Videos