Furless raccoon, dubbed ‘Rufus’, rescued and given refuge in Nova Scotia shelter

A raccoon with alopecia that causes hair loss is shown in this recent handout photo posted on Facebook. The Hope For Wildlife animal rescue centre in Seaforth, N.S., posted this picture of Rufus the hairless racoon to its Facebook page on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Hope For Wildlife, Facebook.com/hopeforwildlife

By Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2024 12:05 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 12:12 pm.

HALIFAX — A rare bald raccoon is in the care of a Nova Scotia shelter, where staff hope she’ll grow her fur coat – including a bandit-like, black streak across her eyes.

Hope Swinimer, the director of Hope for Wildlife, says the furless mammal has been named Rufus after a naked, squeaky mole-rat character in the children’s television show “Kim Possible.”

It turned out after closer examination Rufus is in fact female, but the name has remained as the pink-hued raccoon is proving to have an entertaining character in keeping with her cartoon namesake. 

A couple in West Arichat discovered the shivering, three-kilogram female in their backyard last week and brought her to a Cape Breton veterinary clinic, where she received fluids before being sent to the wildlife shelter in Seaforth, N.S.

Swinimer says skin tests have determined Rufus’s lack of fur — a condition she refers to as alopecia — may be a genetic condition rather than the result of parasites or other causes.

The shelter director says that with good food and living conditions, the hope is for Rufus to gradually grow back her fur and be released back into the wild.

If that proves impossible, however, she says the shelter may provide Rufus with an enclosed, outdoor habitat with her own hut.

In the meantime, the raccoon has gone from being “down and out upon arrival” to showing her dexterity by carefully removing plastic duct covers and scurrying through the ductwork in the building.

“We were panicking for a few short hours … but she got hungry and came out. She’s getting quite feisty and we’ve seen a big improvement since she first arrived,” said the shelter director.

Swinimer has been providing care to injured or ailing wildlife for over 30 years and says while she’s seen earlier cases of alopecia in raccoons, Rufus is the most extreme example.

She said in the past when raccoons have lacked hair, they at least had their distinctive facial patterns across the eyes, but Rufus is even bald in that area. 

“It’s just tufts of fur around the snout, ankles and feet. This is a severe case,” said Swinimer.

The case highlights the crucial nature of fur and feathers to wild animals, she explained. 

“If they don’t have that nice fur coat, they won’t survive. If compromised, they’ll succumb to frostbite.”

Several of the animals who have become permanent residents of the shelter, which currently has 250 occupants, have had special habitat created for them.

That includes a 10-metre long space with a view of the ocean for Edward the bald eagle, who after surgery never regained the ability to fly more than a short distance. There is also a visually impaired fox  who lives in a small, outdoor enclosure. 

If Rufus moves in permanently, her outdoor home will include trees, mulch and a space to crawl into and keep warm, said Swinimer. 

“It will include fun things she wouldn’t have in the wild, such as hammocks and nesting boxes,” she added.

Swinimer said there are many things that can be learned from such cases. For example, if Rufus’s fur does grow back, that could mean there is something in the environment causing the loss that could be investigated.

And for those who wonder why her centre would assist an injured or sick animal that’s not an endangered species, the shelter director said her policy is not to discriminate.

Most of the animals who come to the shelter have been injured by humans, and the staff provide care regardless of whether they are rare species. 

“We do so much damage to our natural world it’s good to be able to give back and do whatever we can, for whatever the reason,” Swinimer said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a...

3h ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police's Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don...

42m ago

Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection with recent voyeurism acts, after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University...

1h ago

Man arrested for sexual assault at bar in King and Bathurst area
Man arrested for sexual assault at bar in King and Bathurst area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation that occurred at a bar in the King and Bathurst Streets area. Reportedly, on March 2 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the victim...

12m ago

