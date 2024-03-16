India announces multi-phase general elections starting April 19 with results expected on June 4

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Saturday announced its general elections will start on April 19 and results are expected on June 4.

The voting will stretch over six weeks and seven phases, with different states voting at different times. Almost 1 billion voters — over 10% of the world’s population — will elect 543 members for the lower house of Parliament for a term of five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party seek a third consecutive term in a race against a broad alliance of opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress.

The Associated Press