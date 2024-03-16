Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York.

On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Ave East area.

Allegedly, the victim was walking to his vehicle when the suspect approached the victim wearing a balaclava.

The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded the vehicle keys, then physically took the keys from the victim.

Then the suspect got into the vehicle and fled the scene, striking another vehicle and a utility pole while fleeing.

Police located the vehicle and the suspect, where officers engaged in a foot pursuit of the suspect and arrested the man.

It is further alleged that at the time of the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm with an extended magazine and other items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.

Jaiden Robinson, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a loaded firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited device and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.