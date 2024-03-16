Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station.

Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m. on March 13 when the suspect pushed the man from behind, causing the individual to hit his head on the ground.

Police did not say if this was a random attack or if something occurred between the two before the assault.

The 71-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury.

The suspect is described as having a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark grey sweater with an orange/red stripe along the left sleeve, light blue jeans and dark brown shoes.