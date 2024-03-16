Michigan suspends defensive line coach Gregg Scruggs following drunk driving arrest

FILE - This is a 2016 photo of Greg Scruggs of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the football program and athletic department review details of his arrest for suspected drunk driving. The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, march 16, 2024, according to Ann Arbor, Mich., Police. (AP Photo/File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 3:12 pm.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the football program and athletic department review details of his arrest for suspected drunk driving.

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Scruggs made “an unfortunate mistake” in a statement Saturday, about 12 hours after the newly hired assistant was arrested.

“He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions,” Moore said.

The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police.

He was hired by Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh when he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago.

Scruggs, a former NFL defensive end, coached Wisconsin’s defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was a defensive lineman at Louisville from 2008 to 2011, playing for the program for three years while Moore was starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Scruggs, who is from Cincinnati, was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round in 2012 and played in 18 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

1h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

1h ago

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday after...

7m ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to a call for a carjacking in the area of Don Mills Road...

1m ago

Top Stories

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

1h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

1h ago

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday after...

7m ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to a call for a carjacking in the area of Don Mills Road...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

21h ago

2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports

23h ago

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

More Videos