Niger’s junta says U.S. military presence is no longer justified

By Dalatou Mamane, The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 8:47 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 8:56 pm.

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s junta said Saturday the U.S. military presence in the country is no longer justified, making the announcement on state television after holding high-level talks with U.S. diplomatic and military officials this week.

Niger plays a central role in the U.S. military’s operations in Africa’s Sahel region and is home to a major airbase. The U.S. is concerned about the spread of jihadist violence in the region, where local groups have pledged allegiance to al-Qaida and the Islamic State extremist groups.

In reading the statement, the junta’s spokesman, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, stopped short of saying U.S. forces should leave. He said Niger was suspending military cooperation with Washington and added that U.S. flights over the country’s territory in recent weeks were illegal.

The U.S. military in recent years began operating a major airbase in the Niger city of Agadez, some 920 kilometers (550 miles) from the capital of Niamey, using it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations.

The U.S. has also invested years and hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger’s military. Some of those forces were involved in the July overthrow of Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohammed Bazoum.

In October, Washington officially designated the military takeover as a coup, which triggered U.S. laws restricting the military support and aid that it can provide to Niger. But in December, the top U.S. envoy for Africa, Molly Phee, said the U.S. was willing to restore aid and security ties if Niger met certain conditions.

The Niger junta spokesman said the U.S. tone was condescending and threatened Niger’s sovereignty. Since the July coup, the country has ended its security partnership with the European Union and France has withdrawn its troops from the country.

Phee and Marine Gen. Michael Langley, head of the U.S. military’s African Command, were in Niamey this week to meet with senior Niger government officials. Phee did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

The U.S. military had some 650 personnel working in Niger in December, according to a White House report to Congress.

Associated Press writer Jessica Donati in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

Dalatou Mamane, The Associated Press

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

29m ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

1h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

3h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

1h ago

