Police arrest two at protest that delayed Trudeau event, including Rebel News host

Police clash with protesters outside a fundraising event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, Friday, March 15, 2024. Rebel News personality David Menzies was among those charged on Friday as a large gathering of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside a downtown Toronto hotel where Trudeau was attending a Liberal party fundraiser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2024 3:56 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 4:12 pm.

Toronto Police say they arrested two people at a pro-Palestinian protest that delayed the start of an event featuring the prime minister, and those facing charges include a reporter for online media outlet Rebel News.

Police say two men were arrested Friday at the rally outside the King Edward Hotel, where Justin Trudeau appeared as the guest of honour at a Liberal Party fundraiser. 

Protest organizers issued a statement ahead of the event saying the demonstration was meant to send a message to the Liberal Party of Canada that it could not proceed with “business as usual” amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Police say one man was charged with mischief damage to property, while another they identified as David Menzies was charged with obstructing a peace officer and breaching a peace bond.

Both Rebel News and Menzies later issued statements on X, formerly Twitter, confirming his arrest and saying it came about as he was trying to interview demonstrators on camera. A video posted by the outlet shows the commentator being taken away by police after attempting to interview some protesters.

Menzies has been arrested multiple times in interactions with both Liberal and Conservative politicians, most recently in January outside a Richmond Hill, Ont., event involving Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. An RCMP officer providing security for the minister made the arrest while Menzies was trying to ask questions, and York Regional Police later said he was released unconditionally after it was determined there was no credible security threat.

Menzies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

1h ago

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

1h ago

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday after...

5m ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police's Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don...

3h ago

