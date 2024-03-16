Man arrested for sexual assault at bar in King and Bathurst area

David Oscar Roberts, 46, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with indecent acts and sexual assault. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
David Oscar Roberts, 46, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with indecent acts and sexual assault. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 16, 2024 1:27 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation that occurred at a bar in the King and Bathurst Streets area.

Reportedly, on March 2 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the victim attended a bar, and while inside, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then exited the bar and fled the area.

David Oscar Roberts, 46, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with indecent acts and sexual assault.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a...

3h ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police's Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don...

43m ago

Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection with recent voyeurism acts, after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University...

1h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

18h ago

Top Stories

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a...

3h ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police's Hold Up Squad has made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to call for a carjacking in the area of Don...

43m ago

Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect arrested for recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection with recent voyeurism acts, after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University...

1h ago

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

18h ago

2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports

19h ago

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

3:54
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday
St Patrick's day parade returns to Toronto on Sunday

Expect a sea of green in Toronto on March 17, as people take part in St Patrick's day celebrations. Audra Brown gives us a sneak peek of the festivities.

More Videos