Man arrested for sexual assault at bar in King and Bathurst area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation that occurred at a bar in the King and Bathurst Streets area.

Reportedly, on March 2 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the victim attended a bar, and while inside, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then exited the bar and fled the area.

David Oscar Roberts, 46, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with indecent acts and sexual assault.

Police believe there may be more victims.