Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township

By The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2024 11:08 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2024 11:56 am.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and shutting down a children’s theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township in Western Pennsylvania that resulted in “several gunshot victims.” Authorities n Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Police said it wasn’t known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been “a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.”

He said he was “in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice. The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well. Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren’t immediately released.

