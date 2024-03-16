Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade means temporary road closures downtown

It’s time to paint the city green, at least for a few hours, as the annual Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Sunday afternoon.

The parade begins at the corner of St. George and Bloor around noon before making its way south on Yonge Street and ending at Dundas Street about 90 minutes later.

The parade will mean several road closures and TTC diversions between 8 am. and 2:30 p.m.

For the #StPatricksDay Parade in #Toronto…it'll be a windy one on Sunday.



Expecting gusts between 40 to 50 km/h and that will lead to wind chills around 0°! All that to say, dress warm! @CityNewsTO @citynews680 pic.twitter.com/E3SEPUnRLo — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) March 16, 2024

The staging area at Bloor and St. George Streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. with the following closures taking affect around 9 a.m.:

St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street

Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue

Sussex Avenue from Huron Street to St. George Street

Harbord Street from Huron Street to St. George Street

Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queens Park Crescent West

Starting at Noon, Bloor Street West from St. George Street to Yonge Street and then down to Richmond Street will be blocked until at least 2 p.m.

Organizers say roads along the parade route will open up as the parade rolls through.

Bayview Avenue from Pottery Road to River Street and Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue will also be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the St. Patrick’s Day Race which includes a 10k, 5k and 1k run. The run helps raise funds for Achilles Canada and partners to support the community and all abilities.

The TTC says it will be adding extra trains on Line 1 and Line 2 as well as additional streetcars along the 505 Dundas route to accommodate the crowds heading down to the parade, which can be accessed from St. George, Museum, Bloor, Wellesley, College, and Dundas subway stations.

The road closures will mean temporary service disruptions along the 13 Avenue Road, 19 Bay, and 94 Wellesley bus routes.