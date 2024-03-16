Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening.

Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday that a woman had fallen into the river by the intersection of Scarlett Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Crews rescued her from the water and provided care until she was transferred to paramedics, who transported her to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police confirmed the woman died in the early hours of Saturday morning in hospital.