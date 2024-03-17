3 people killed, infant in critical condition after SUV slams into bus shelter in San Francisco

By The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2024 9:42 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 9:56 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three people were killed and an infant was hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, authorities said Sunday.

Two victims, including a child, died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in the city’s West Portal neighborhood, police said. Three others were taken to hospitals.

The third victim, a woman, later died at a hospital, police said.

The infant was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the white Mercedes SUV was among those hospitalized, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Saturday it was investigating the cause of the crash in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on X, formerly Twitter, that she had visited the scene of the collision on Saturday. She called the incident “heartbreaking.”

Residents left flowers at a growing memorial where the crash occurred, the Chronicle reported. The advocacy group Walk San Francisco planned a vigil Monday evening at the site.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

4h ago

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

5h ago

City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park
City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park

Repurposing the former Scarborough RT into an elevated park and giving the city more tools to crack down on illegal pot shops are among the litany of items that will be before Toronto City Council at its...

5h ago

Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa
Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa

More than a hundred mourners offered tearful prayers and calls for solidarity and compassion on Sunday at the funeral for a Sri Lankan family slain in one of the worst mass killing's in Ottawa's history.  The...

4h ago

Top Stories

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

4h ago

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

5h ago

City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park
City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park

Repurposing the former Scarborough RT into an elevated park and giving the city more tools to crack down on illegal pot shops are among the litany of items that will be before Toronto City Council at its...

5h ago

Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa
Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa

More than a hundred mourners offered tearful prayers and calls for solidarity and compassion on Sunday at the funeral for a Sri Lankan family slain in one of the worst mass killing's in Ottawa's history.  The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims
Funeral for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

3h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

4h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos