Airbus workers at Mirabel reject latest company offer, give union strike mandate

A union representing Airbus Canada workers at Mirabel in Quebec says the employees have overwhelmingly rejected the company's latest offer. Airbus employees work next to the engine of Airbus A220 at the assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2024 3:18 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 3:26 pm.

LAVAL, Que. — A union representing Airbus Canada workers at a plant in Mirabel, Que., where the company assembles A220 jets, says employees have overwhelmingly rejected the firm’s latest offer.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a news release saying of the approximately 82 per cent of Local 712 members who voted on the proposal, 99.6 per cent followed the negotiating committee’s recommendation and voted against it.

The union says a subsequent strike vote was supported by 98.9 per cent of members who were present, which it says means the negotiating committee now has the power to call a general strike if Airbus doesn’t respond more openly to workers’ demands.

Spokesman Éric Rancour says in the release that members were insulted that the proposed wage increases did not even compensate for inflation.

The union says shift and assignment bonuses, vacations, work schedules, job security  and pensions are other top issues in negotiations.

It says both sides will return to the negotiating table on Monday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames
Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been destroyed due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames. Toronto...

2h ago

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service
Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

More than a hundred tearful mourners filled an Ottawa convention centre on Sunday for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month. Ajahn...

23m ago

Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam
Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam

Investigators have charged a Toronto man in relation to a growing grandparent scam. In June of 2023, a victim received a text message from an unknown phone number, saying it was a family member using...

1h ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

6h ago

Top Stories

Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames
Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been destroyed due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames. Toronto...

2h ago

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service
Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

More than a hundred tearful mourners filled an Ottawa convention centre on Sunday for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month. Ajahn...

23m ago

Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam
Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam

Investigators have charged a Toronto man in relation to a growing grandparent scam. In June of 2023, a victim received a text message from an unknown phone number, saying it was a family member using...

1h ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

19h ago

1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos