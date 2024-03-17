Biden campaign has amassed $155M in cash on hand for 2024 campaign and raised $53M last month

From left, Irish Prime Minster Leo Varadkar, President Joe Biden, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walk down the steps following the annual St. Patrick's Day gathering at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2024 5:04 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 5:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

The president raised $53 million alone last month, which was the strongest grassroots fundraising month since the campaign launched, according to campaign officials. Among those efforts was a contest for supporters to attend a fundraiser on March 28 in New York with Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton that raised $4 million last month.

“The enthusiasm we’re picking up as we go around the country is real,” Biden said in a radio interview with WNOV 860 in Wisconsin last week. “We’ve raised a whole lot of money. We have 1.5 million donors, including 500,000 are brand new, they’re small donors; 97% of the donations under $200.”

Both Biden and Trump clinched their party nominations last week, setting up a 2024 rematch.

Trump’s February figures have not been released. By the end of January, his two major committees had just $36.6 million in cash on hand, and those committees collectively spent more than they took in that month. A major driver of those costs was millions of dollars in legal fees from Trump’s myriad court cases. The figures are only a partial snapshot of the Trump operation’s finances because other branches won’t have to disclose their numbers until April.

Biden’s cash on hand total is the highest amassed by any Democratic candidate in history during this point in the campaign, the campaign said. Emails to Biden supporters that focused on concerns over Trump helped drive up support last month.

“While Joe Biden and Democrats continue to put up historic grassroots fundraising numbers, Donald Trump and the RNC are in financial disarray,” said Jaime Harrison, leader of the Democratic National Committee. “Our grassroots supporters know that the stakes of this year could not be higher, and they’re chipping in like our democracy is on the line — because it is.”

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

9h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

10h ago

Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m....

7h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

10h ago

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

9h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

10h ago

Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m....

7h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

10h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

More Videos