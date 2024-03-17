‘Canada’s Got Talent’ judges, competitors gearing up for the million-dollar season

The hosts of "Canada's Got Talent" pose for an undated handout photo. From left to right, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Lindsay Ell, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CityTV, Jag Gundu, *MANDATORY CREDIT* Jag Photography

By Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 7:12 am.

Canada’s most high-profile talent show is returning for another season, and this time the stakes are even higher. 

Citytv’s “Canada’s Got Talent” has increased its top prize to $1 million, and one of its celebrity judges says that will be life-changing money for the lucky winner. 

Comedian, actress and writer Lilly Singh says the million-dollar season puts a lot of pressure not just on the contestants, but also on the judges who will scrutinize more than 100 musical, dance, comedy and novelty acts. 

The bumped-up award from Citytv’s parent company Rogers is billed as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

The third season of the show, which kicks off Tuesday, will also award $25,000 each to six Golden Buzzer acts, or entertainers deemed good enough to progress from auditions straight to the semifinal.

The top prize is now much higher than the $150,000 awarded at the end of Season 2 to a dance troupe from Quebec. 

“I mean this is truly life changing money,” Singh said in an interview last fall, as she and the other judges — Howie Mandel, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall — prepared to film audition episodes in Niagara Falls, Ont.  

“Someone’s life trajectory could change and so the stakes are really high on both sides,” she said. “We really are feeling the nerves.”

This season’s contestants hail from across the country, and they will try to dazzle the judges with their voices, dance moves and magic tricks, among other talents. 

Aside from the massive top prize, another thing that will be different this season is the show’s use of Bollywood music. 

Singh said one of the reasons why it was difficult to get South Asian acts on stage in previous seasons of “Canada’s Got Talent” were the barriers to clearing Bollywood songs for use on the show. 

She said she used her contacts at a major Indian music label to resolve a song clearance issue that surfaced in preparation for the show’s new season, opening the path toward an overall deal to ensure that Bollywood music can be used on “Canada’s Got Talent.”

“Which is important because naturally if you can’t use the music that’s part of your culture, you’re at a disadvantage,” Singh said. “Anyone that’s been following me knows that representation really means a lot to me.”

The first episode of the new season, hosted by Lindsay Ell, airs Tuesday night on Citytv and will also stream on Citytv Plus. The talent competition will culminate in a two-hour finale on May 14.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.

Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

11h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

11h ago

Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m....

9h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

11h ago

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

11h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

11h ago

Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man wanted after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man who pushed a 71-year-old to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Investigators say the suspect and the elderly man exited the eastbound train around 9:30 p.m....

9h ago

2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia
2 suspects wanted after vehicles vandalized in Corso Italia

Toronto police are searching for two men after several vehicles were vandalized in the Corso Italia neighbourhood. Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

12h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
2:56
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend
TTC increasing service to meet increased demand this weekend

Give yourself some extra time to get around the city this weekend with St Patrick's day festivities and myriad of other events happening. Faiza Amin speaks with the TTC's Adrian Grundy on everything you need to know to get around the city.

More Videos