TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release February home sales figures on Monday. CREA’s figures for January showed sales were up 3.7 per cent from a month earlier after seasonal adjustments, and up 22 per cent from a year ago when sales were particularly soft.

Desjardins Montreal Conference

The financial services company will host an event featuring speakers from some of Canada’s biggest companies, including Rogers Communications Inc., Bombardier Inc. and Metro Inc. executives. The conference will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Hotel Bonaventure.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release Tuesday its latest reading for inflation when it is expected to publish its consumer price index for February. Inflation tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January, down from 3.4 per cent in December.

Couche-Tard earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will release its third-quarter results on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday. The results will come after the convenience store company completed its acquisition of some European retail assets from French oil giant TotalEnergies SE.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release retail sales figures for January on Friday. The agency’s previous report found Canadian retail sales rose 0.9 per cent to $67.3 billion in December, led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers. Its preliminary estimate for January pointed to a decrease in retail sales of less than one per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press