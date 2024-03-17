‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ repeats at No. 1 on the box office charts

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 1:56 pm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 ” stayed at the top of the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. The Universal and DreamWorks Animation movie earned $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The franchise featuring the voice of Jack Black is responsible for over $1.9 billion at the box office since it launched in 2008 and spawned several animated series, shorts, video games and a holiday special. The fourth installment, playing in 4,067 locations in North America, has already made $107.7 million domestically.

There were several new movies arriving in over 1,000 theaters (or expanding) this weekend, including Lionsgate’s Mark Wahlberg dog movie “ Arthur the King,” Focus Features’ comedic satire “The American Society of Magical Negroes” and A24’s Kristen Stewart-led bodybuilding thriller “ Love Lies Bleeding.”

But the charts still belonged to the franchises, including “ Dune: Part Two,” which came in a very close second in its third weekend, with $29.1 million. That’s down only 37% from last weekend. It’s now made $205.3 million domestically. The first film, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, capped out at around $435 million globally, while “Part Two” is already at almost $500 million worldwide.

Arthur the King ” did the best of the newcomers, landing in third place with $7.5 million from 3,003 locations. The studio went into the weekend expecting something in the $8 million to $10 million range. Its low production cost and international presales should yield profits. Directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by Michael Brandt, the movie is based on the true story of an adventure racer who befriends a stray dog on a perilous 435-mile trek in the Dominican Republic. Simu Liu plays one of Wahlberg’s teammates. With an A CinemaScore, the studio is hoping positive word of mouth will boost sales in the coming weeks.

Love Lies Bleeding ” opened in 1,362 locations to $2.5 million. Written and directed by Rose Glass (” Saint Maud ″), it’s a pulpy ’80s-set Western thriller about an isolated gym manager (Stewart) and a bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian) passing through town.

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” opened in 1,147 theaters and made an estimated $1.3 million. According to exit data, 52% of the opening weekend audience was Black. The movie, written and directed by Kobi Libii, is a satire about a secret society of Black people dedicated to making white lives easier. Justice Smith and David Alan Grier star.

In the first weekend following the Oscars, “ Poor Things ” added $2.3 million globally, bumping its total to $112.6 million.

Next weekend, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” will arrive in theaters, armed with proton packs and brand name recognition.

“When there’s not a newcomer dominating the marketplace, it makes for a rather slow weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “Now we’re just waiting for ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ That combo should take us out of the month of March on a high note.”

He added: “We’re going to have to have a lot of patience until we get to May and ‘The Fall Guy’ and the summer movie season. But there’s some great movies on the way.”

Estimated ticket sales are for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Kung Fu Panda 4,” $30 million.

2. “Dune: Part Two,” $29.1 million

3. “Arthur the King,” $7.5 million.

4. “Imaginary,” $5.6 million.

5. “Cabrini, ”$2.8 million.

6. “Love Lies Bleeding,” $2.5 million.

7. “Bob Marley: One Love,” $2.3 million.

8. “One Life,” $1.7 million

9. “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” $1.3 million

10. “Ordinary Angels,” $1 million.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames
Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been destroyed due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames. Toronto...

1h ago

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service
Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

OTTAWA — Dozens of mourners are at an Ottawa convention centre this afternoon for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month. More than...

27m ago

Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam
Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam

Investigators have charged a Toronto man in relation to a growing grandparent scam. In June of 2023, a victim received a text message from an unknown phone number, saying it was a family member using...

14m ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

5h ago

Top Stories

Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames
Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been destroyed due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames. Toronto...

1h ago

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service
Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

OTTAWA — Dozens of mourners are at an Ottawa convention centre this afternoon for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month. More than...

27m ago

Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam
Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam

Investigators have charged a Toronto man in relation to a growing grandparent scam. In June of 2023, a victim received a text message from an unknown phone number, saying it was a family member using...

14m ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

18h ago

1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos