Netanyahu rails against US criticism and says Israel won’t stop until ‘total victory’ is achieved

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

By Tia Goldenberg And Ravi Nessman, The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2024 9:20 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 9:26 am.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from the United States against his leadership amid the devasting war with Hamas, saying the pressure won’t stop Israel from achieving “total victory.”

In recent days, top officials from the U.S., Israel’s staunchest ally which has provided key military and diplomatic support during the war, have publicly voiced their frustration with Netanyahu and his government. U.S. President Joe Biden accused Netanyahu of hurting Israel because of the huge civilian death toll in Gaza.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the country and a strong Israel supporter, then called on Israel to hold a new election, saying Netanyahu had “lost his way.” Biden then expressed support for what he called Schumer’s “good speech.”

The U.S. also has expressed concerns about a planned Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, and support for a new round of talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in exchange for the return of Israeli hostages.

The Israeli delegation to those talks wasn’t expected to leave for Qatar until after Sunday evening meetings of the Security Cabinet and War Cabinet, which will give them directions for the negotiations.

Despite the talks, Netanyahu made it clear Sunday he had no plans of backing down from the fighting that has already killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, in the more than five months since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel killed 1,200 people and left another 250 hostage in Gaza, Israeli authorities say.

He said that calls for an election now — which polls show he would lose badly — would force Israel to stop fighting and would paralyze the country for six months.

“If we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, this means that Israel will have lost the war, and this we will not allow. Therefore, we cannot, and will not, succumb to this pressure,” he said.

While the international criticism was mainly directed at Netanyahu and his leadership specifically, his statement Sunday painted it as a broader attack on Israel.

“No international pressure will stop us from realizing all of the goals of the war: Eliminating Hamas, freeing all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel,” he said.

He reiterated his determination to attack Hamas in Rafah and said that his government approved military plans for such an operation.

“We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen,” Netanyahu said.

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul-general in New York and an outspoken critic of Netanyahu, said that the Israeli leader’s comments fit in with his efforts to find someone else to blame should Israel not achieve it’s wartime goal of destroying Hamas.

“He’s looking on purpose for a conflict with the U.S. so that he can blame Biden,” Pinkas said.

Both sides have something to gain politically from the public spat. The Biden administration has come under increasing pressure from progressive Democrats and some Arab-American supporters to restrain Israel’s war against Hamas. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has used the recurrent arguments to show his base that he can withstand global pressure, even from Israel’s closest ally.

Israel’s offensive has driven most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes. A quarter of Gaza’s population is starving, according to the U.N.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

___

Ravi Nessman reported from Jerusalem.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Tia Goldenberg And Ravi Nessman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

12h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

13h ago

Ward's Island clubhouse damaged, 'fully engulfed' in fire
Ward's Island clubhouse damaged, 'fully engulfed' in fire

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been damaged due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. Toronto Fire Services responded to a call at approximately 2:20 a.m. of a fire at the clubhouse....

1h ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

the big story

46m ago

Top Stories

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

12h ago

'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto
'We have to look at the root cause of these problems:' Tackling gun violence in Toronto

A drive-by shooting Friday in the York neighbourhood was the fourth in the past week and that has advocates once again highlighting the need to address the root causes of gun violence, particularly in...

13h ago

Ward's Island clubhouse damaged, 'fully engulfed' in fire
Ward's Island clubhouse damaged, 'fully engulfed' in fire

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been damaged due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. Toronto Fire Services responded to a call at approximately 2:20 a.m. of a fire at the clubhouse....

1h ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

the big story

46m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

13h ago

1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos