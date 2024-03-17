Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa to be remembered at funeral service today

Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2024 6:00 am.

OTTAWA — The victims of a mass killing in Ottawa will be remembered today at a multi-faith funeral service.

The service is open to the public and scheduled for 1 p.m. at the city’s Infinity Convention Centre.

Six people, including four children, were found dead last week inside a townhouse in Ottawa’s south-end Barrhaven suburb.

The victims included 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children, who ranged in age from two months to seven years old, as well as a family friend.

Her husband and the kids’ father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands and face.

Funeral organizers said on Friday that he has requested privacy to mourn the loss of his family, but is thankful for the outpouring of support.

The family were Sri Lankan newcomers to Canada. Their baby had been born in the country.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Sri Lankan man the evening of the attack and charged him with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said Febrio De-Zoysa was an international student who had been living with the family at the time of their deaths.

De-Zoysa’s lawyer, Ewan Lyttle, said his client is being held in protective custody and that his family is “obviously very upset” about the allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

