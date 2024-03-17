Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam

Investigators have charged a Toronto man in relation to a growing grandparent scam.

In June of 2023, a victim received a text message from an unknown phone number, saying it was a family member using a friend’s phone as their phone was damaged and inoperable.

The text messages continued, stating that the family member had an unpaid bill that needed immediate attention and requested funds from the victims to help.

Once the victim agreed to help, the suspect sent an e-mail address to transfer the funds, and the victim transferred thousands of dollars to who they thought was family.

After contacting the legitimate family member, they realized they were a victim of a scam.

During the investigation, a second victim in British Columbia was identified.

On March 13, Charles Junior Cleveland King, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims.