Toronto man charged with fraud in grandparent scam

Peel Regional Police
A Peel Regional Police officer. Photo: PRP/FACEBOOK.

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 17, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 1:55 pm.

Investigators have charged a Toronto man in relation to a growing grandparent scam.

In June of 2023, a victim received a text message from an unknown phone number, saying it was a family member using a friend’s phone as their phone was damaged and inoperable. 

The text messages continued, stating that the family member had an unpaid bill that needed immediate attention and requested funds from the victims to help.

Once the victim agreed to help, the suspect sent an e-mail address to transfer the funds, and the victim transferred thousands of dollars to who they thought was family.

After contacting the legitimate family member, they realized they were a victim of a scam.

During the investigation, a second victim in British Columbia was identified.

On March 13, Charles Junior Cleveland King, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames
Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been destroyed due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames. Toronto...

1h ago

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service
Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

OTTAWA — Dozens of mourners are at an Ottawa convention centre this afternoon for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month. More than...

26m ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

5h ago

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

17h ago

Top Stories

Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames
Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed, ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse has been destroyed due to a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Cafe, was fully engulfed in flames. Toronto...

1h ago

Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service
Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

OTTAWA — Dozens of mourners are at an Ottawa convention centre this afternoon for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month. More than...

26m ago

Are smartphones the new cigarettes?
Are smartphones the new cigarettes?

Not too long ago, cigarettes were everywhere. Lighting up in a restaurant, on a flight, or even in a doctor’s office was just part of the smoky fabric of Canadian life. Until it wasn’t. Now smartphones...

5h ago

'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York
'She was the change she wanted:' Kenyan asylum seeker who died in shelter memorialized in North York

A memorial service was held Saturday for a Kenyan asylum seeker who died at a Mississauga shelter after waiting hours in the cold to get a space. Delphina Ngigi, a 46-year-old mother of four, came to...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.

18h ago

1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:03
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother
Raptors Barrett mourns the sudden loss of younger brother

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is away from the team as he and his family mourn the loss of his younger brother Nathan. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
3:03
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027
Impending Gardiner Expressway lane closures to last until 2027

Starting as soon as late March, the section of the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions as part of the multi-billion dollar rehabilitation project. Mark McAllister reports.
2:14
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire
Police identify family of 3 killed in Brampton house fire

Police have identified the family found dead in a home gutted by a suspicious fire last week in Brampton. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos