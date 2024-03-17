Traffic accident in southern Afghanistan leaves 21 dead and 38 injured

By The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2024 2:26 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 2:42 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan left at least 21 people dead and 38 others injured, according to a provincial traffic department.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Gerashk district of Helmand province on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces, a statement from the department in Helmand said.

A motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, said Qadratullah, a traffic official in Helmand. An investigation into the accident was underway, he added.

Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries, said Hzatullah Haqqani, a spokesman for the Helmand police chief.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

The Associated Press

