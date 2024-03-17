Uber pays $178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

An Uber vehicle stops across the road from a taxi rank in Sydney, Monday, March 18, 2024. Global rideshare giant Uber will pay 272 million Australian dollars ($178 million) to settle a long-running dispute with Australian taxi and hire car drivers who lost out when the company entered the Australian market. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2024 9:01 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2024 9:42 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Global rideshare giant Uber will pay 272 million Australian dollars ($178 million) to settle a long-running dispute with Australian taxi and hire car drivers who lost out when the company entered the Australian market.

A class action against Uber had been expected to go to trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, but Maurice Blackburn Lawyers — representing 8,000 taxi and hire car drivers — said the case will be dropped because Uber agreed to the financial settlement.

Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Michael Donelly said that drivers and car owners suffered financial losses due to Uber’s aggressive entry into the market in 2012 and that the company consistently attempted to avoid compensating them.

“On the courtroom steps and after years of refusing to do the right thing by those we say they harmed, Uber has blinked, and thousands of everyday Australians joined together to stare down a global giant,” he said.

An Uber statement described the complaints of the taxi industry as “legacy issues” and said rideshare regulations did not exist anywhere in the world when the company started more than a decade ago.

“The rise of ridesharing has grown Australia’s overall point-to-point transport industry, bringing with it greater choice and improved experiences for consumers, as well as new earnings opportunities for hundreds of thousands of Australian workers,” the statement said.

“Since 2018, Uber has made significant contributions into various state-level taxi compensation schemes, and with today’s proposed settlement, we put these legacy issues firmly in our past.”

It’s the fifth-largest class action settlement in Australia’s history and comes five years after the action was launched.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

4h ago

Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa
Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa

More than a hundred mourners offered tearful prayers and calls for solidarity and compassion on Sunday at the funeral for a Sri Lankan family slain in one of the worst mass killing's in Ottawa's history.  The...

2h ago

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

3h ago

City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park
City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park

Repurposing the former Scarborough RT into an elevated park and giving the city more tools to crack down on illegal pot shops are among the litany of items that will be before Toronto City Council at its...

3h ago

