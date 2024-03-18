3 police officers killed in an attack on western Mexico highway

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 1:27 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 1:43 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A state police officer and her two bodyguards were killed in a highway attack in Mexico’s violent western state of Michoacan, security officials said Monday.

Michoacan’s state security agency said on X, formerly Twitter, that three members of the state Civil Guard had died in the line of duty Sunday night. One of them, Cristal García Hurtado, was a regional police commander. Local press reported that she had been decapitated.

The attack occurred on the highway connecting the towns of Patzcuaro and Uruapan.

The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office, which is investigating, did not immediately comment.

Michoacan has been particularly hard hit by gang turf wars, with the Jalisco New Generation cartel fighting a local gang, the Viagras, for control. Thousands of residents have been displaced as organized crime experiments with drone attacks and improvised explosive devices.

In February, two hopefuls to be mayor of the town of Maravatío were killed within hours of each other.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

2h ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

1h ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

13m ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

2h ago

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

2h ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

1h ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

13m ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

3h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

20h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos