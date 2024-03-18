Biden and Netanyahu hold first call in more than a month as tension grows over food crisis, war

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18,  in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 12:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday, their first interaction in more than a month, as the divide has grown between allies over the food crisis in Gaza and conduct of the war, according to the White House.

The call comes after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticizedNetanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections. They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally’s electoral politics.

Biden hasn’t endorsed Schumer’s call for election but said he thought he gave a “good speech” that reflected the concerns of many Americans.

The White House has been skeptical of Netanyahu’s plan of carrying out an operation in the southern city of Rafah, to which more than a 1 million displaced Palestinians have fled, as Israel looks to eliminate Hamas following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack. Biden administration officials have warned that they would not support such an operation without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israel has yet to present such a plan, according to White House officials.

The Biden-Netanyahu call also comes as the United Nations food agency on Monday issued more dire warnings about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The World Food Program warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza, where 70% of the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger, and that a further escalation of the war could push around half of Gaza’s population to the brink of starvation.

Netanyahu lashed out against the American criticism on Sunday, describing calls for a new election as “wholly inappropriate.”

Netanyahu told Fox News Channel that Israel never would have called for a new U.S. election after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and he denounced Schumer’s comments as inappropriate.

“We’re not a banana republic,” he said. “The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they’ll elect, and it’s not something that will be foisted on us.”

Biden after his State of the Union address earlier this month was caught on a hot mic telling a Democratic ally that he has told Netanyahu they would have a “come to Jesus” meeting over the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. His frustration with Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war was also on display in a recent MSNBC interview, in which he asserted Netanyahu was “hurting Israel.”

“He has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas,” Biden said of Netanyahu in the MSNBC interview. “But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken. He’s hurting … in my view, he’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel.”

The president announced during his State of the Union address that the U.S. military would help establish a temporary pier aimed at boosting the amount of aid getting into the territory. The U.S. military has also been air-dropping aid into Gaza.

The Biden administration resorted to the unusual workarounds after months of appealing to Israel, a top recipient of military aid, to step up access and protection for trucks bearing humanitarian goods for Gaza.

Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

1h ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

1h ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

31m ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

2h ago

