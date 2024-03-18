Bill to ban replacement workers among those held up by Manitoba Opposition delays

The Manitoba government is planning to make it easier for workers to unionize, and to ban the use of replacement workers during labour disputes. The Manitoba legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 6:42 pm.

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning to make it easier for workers to unionize, and to ban the use of replacement workers during labour disputes.

The NDP government tried to introduce the bills, along with several others, in the legislature but the Opposition Progressive Conservatives used procedural tactics to stall the bills.

If the Tories continue to stall proceedings until Tuesday evening, the bills will likely not be passed into law until after the summer break under the legislature’s rules.

One bill would forbid employers from bringing in replacement workers during strikes and lockouts.

Another bill would end a requirement for secret-ballot voting for workers to unionize, and instead allow unionization if a majority of workers at a location sign a union card.

Labour leaders applauded the moves, but some business groups have said the bills will tilt the playing field too much to labour’s advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024

The Canadian Press

